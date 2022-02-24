Investigation underway in Regina after body found at fire scene

Regina police, fire investigators and the coroners service are investigating a house fire and the death of a person found at the scene on Thursday.

According to the police, crews were called to the home in the 2700 block of 10th Avenue just before 2 a.m. CST.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the multi-unit house, the fire department said in a Twitter post.

An estimated four neighbouring residents had to evacuate their suites and were being assisted by Mobile Crisis Services, a fire department spokesperson told CBC News.

Early morning blaze multi family row house 2700 BLK 10th Ave. Call came in 1:48am crews encountered heavy smoke and fire. Several suites evacuated and mobile crisis called to assist. 1 victim located condition to be updated.Investigator called in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://t.co/QJGhRVhwUn">pic.twitter.com/QJGhRVhwUn</a> —@Regina_Fire

The spokesperson added that no one was taken to hospital, but crews located one body.

Regina police are currently in the process of identifying the person, who is believed to be a man, so they can notify the next of kin.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.