Regina fire department investigating after fire in boarded-up house on College Avenue
The Regina Fire and Protective Services got multiple 911 calls at about 4:30 p.m. CST on Monday, May 11.
Multiple 911 calls came in at about 4:30 p.m. CST on Monday
Regina Fire and Protective Services says it is investigating after a fire in a boarded up house on Monday, May 11.
Deputy Fire Chief Neil Sundeen said the fire department received multiple 911 calls at about 4:30 p.m. CST about the blaze, which was at 1510 College Avenue.
Firefighters arrived in about four minutes and found the home filled with flames.
Sundeen said the crews quickly got the fire under control.
"Our crews did a remarkable job in containing that," Sundeen said.
No one was found inside the building and no injuries have been reported.
The fire is under investigation because no utilities were connected and the house was boarded up, Sundeen said.
With files from Heidi Atter
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.