Regina fire department investigating after fire in boarded-up house on College Avenue

Regina Fire and Protective Services says it is investigating after a fire in a boarded up house on Monday, May 11.

Deputy Fire Chief Neil Sundeen said the fire department received multiple 911 calls at about 4:30 p.m. CST about the blaze, which was at 1510 College Avenue.

Firefighters arrived in about four minutes and found the home filled with flames.

Sundeen said the crews quickly got the fire under control.

"Our crews did a remarkable job in containing that," Sundeen said.

The Regina fire department and Regina police are investigating after a boarded up house was on fire on Monday, May 11. (Submitted by Kenn Sunley)

No one was found inside the building and no injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation because no utilities were connected and the house was boarded up, Sundeen said.