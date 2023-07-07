Content
Regina International Film Festival bringing 139 films from 72 countries to Queen City

The Regina International Film Festival and Awards is set to happen on August 1st to 5th, 2023 throughout Regina.

Louise BigEagle · CBC News ·
Several people sit at a long table in a conference room with a sign reading "Regina International Film Festival and Awards" behind them.
The Regina Film Festival and Awards announced details about its August 2023 event at a Thursday morning news conference. (Louise BigEagle/CBC)

The Regina International Film Festival and Awards unveiled a lineup of 139 films on Thursday that will be screened during the five-day festival in August, with both in-person events and opportunities to watch the films online.

Submissions came in from 72 countries representing 31 different languages, aiming to unite people in the universal language of cinema, organizers said during an official launch event at the Cornwall Centre on Thursday.

There were also 52 female and non-binary filmmakers who submitted films to the festival, which is a positive step in diversity in the film industry, the festival said.

The festival was founded in 2015 by John Thimothy, who had recently moved to Regina from India and felt a film festival was something missing in the city.

It's grown since then, he said, adding events such as masterclasses, vendors and learning series.

This year, the festival is also adding two fellowships as a pilot program — one for writers and one for emerging filmmakers.

"But there is more in the pipeline that will be designed and launched" in years to come, said Thimothy.

The fellowships are intended to develop and showcase new talent within Saskatchewan.

John Thimothy is the President and CEO of the Regina International Film Festival and Awards, which he founded in 2015.
John Thimothy founded the Regina International Film Festival in 2015. (Submitted photo)

Returning this year is the festival's Look program — an occupational therapy initiative that gives people living with mental health challenges "an opportunity to express themselves creatively by making films in a safe, fun and supportive environment," the festival's website says.

Filmmakers in the program get support from mental health practitioners and others in the film community, giving them a chance to develop skills and make connections.

The program is "centred on the belief that filmmaking is a very powerful tool to create connections and get conversations started around the complex topic of mental illness," said Trevor Grant, a member of the festival's board of directors, at Thursday's event.

The festival, which runs from Aug. 1-5, offers free events in addition to ticketed film screenings.

That includes three family-friendly movies screening as part of an outdoor series at Victoria Park nightly from Aug. 2-4.

The festival leads up to an awards ceremony, set for the evening of Aug. 5 at the University of Regina.

More information, including a full listing of this year's films, is available at the festival's website.

