Regina drug raid nets seizure of fentanyl: police

Regina police say they've found fentanyl in a home raid.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Rae Street prior to two deaths that police say may be from drug overdoses.

"Anyone who is an active user of illicit fentanyl or fentanyl analogs is in danger," police said in a Saturday news release.

Police said the raid and arrests of three people is part of their ongoing investigation into illicit drug trafficking in the city.

A 51-year-old man and 41-year-old woman from Regina are now charged with possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking it.

In addition to finding fentanyl in the home, police said they found cocaine, four prohibited firearms, ammunition, bear spray, drug packaging items and brass knuckles.

The man and woman, along with a 17-year-old boy face charges related to the weapons.

They were all released from custody on an undertaking and have a court date scheduled for March 26.

There have now been 46 overdoses in Regina since the start of 2020. If confirmed, these latest overdoses would be the first fatal ones.

Fentanyl is a potent opioid that has sparked an overdose crisis across Canada. To find out more: