2 people dead after separate fentanyl overdoses a day apart: Regina police

A man and a woman were found dead a day apart in Regina, and police said Thursday fentanyl is to blame for their deaths.

The 35-year-old woman, who police did not identify, was discovered on the morning of Nov. 30, dead from an apparent overdose.

The man, also 35, was found the next day, Dec. 1, just before midnight and also appeared to have died from a drug overdose.

It's not known if the fentanyl they used had come from the same batch.

After receiving information from toxicology reports, Regina police reminded the public Thursday "that no matter the source, a tiny amount of fentanyl is enough to kill an adult."

Fentanyl can also pose a threat to first responders, police said.

The effects of fentanyl include dizziness, breathing difficulty, euphoria, itching and sweating. Signs someone may be suffering from an overdose include clammy skin, breathing difficulty and drowsiness. Users who are overdosing may also collapse and go into a coma.

Anyone with information to assist police in investigating drug offences is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-347-9428 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.