Bus rear-ended in east Regina, setting off four-vehicle chain-reaction crash

Regina police ticketed an inattentive driver on Tuesday morning after a 24-passenger bus was rear-ended.

Police say any injuries were minor

A Traffic Safety Act ticket was issued to an inattentive driver on Tuesday morning. (Submitted by the Regina Police Service)

Regina police say an inattentive driver was ticketed Tuesday morning after a 24-passenger bus was rear-ended.

The collision caused the bus, with 15 people aboard, to move forward, resulting in a chain-reaction crash where two other vehicles were struck, according to police.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. CST on the east bound lanes of Victoria Avenue near Aurora Boulevard, police said in a press release.

There were minor injuries sustained in the incident.

Police issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

