Regina to take down city hall fences 2 months after putting them up

The City of Regina is set to remove the fencing and no trespassing signs that have blocked off the green space in front of city hall for the past two months.

City manager Niki Anderson announced the decision on Wednesday afternoon, saying city work crews will begin removing the fencing at 8 a.m. CST on Thursday.

"The green spaces on the city hall courtyard are safe and clean. The fences have allowed the grass to recover," Anderson said in a statement.

The fencing was put up on July 28 after officers with the Regina Police Service cleared out a homeless encampment at city hall. The encampment — which at various times housed between 30 and 76 people — was established in mid June.

Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson made the decision to clear the camp after a fire at the site. Jackson invoked Saskatchewan's Fire Safety Act after deciding that fires posed an "imminent risk" to people at the encampment.

City officials have provided a variety of explanations for the fencing over the past two months.

Anderson said it would remain in place until repairs to the green space could be completed. She also said the fencing was required due to safety concerns.

Mayor Sandra Masters has, at various points over the past two months, said the grass was "polluted" or "essentially a biohazard" as a result of the encampment. Anderson would later clarify that the city hall lawn had no biohazards.

Officials had initially estimated that the cost for repairs and cleanup to the area would be approximately $60,000.

With the city's parks budget tapped out for the year, repairs would have to wait until next year, Anderson said, and as a result the fencing would be necessary in order to preserve the area and allow the grass to heal.

In her statement, Anderson said the recovery of city hall's green space has "significantly reduced the future cost of landscape repair."

It's not immediately clear how much money has been saved. Officials with the city said a spokesperson will not be available during the removal of the fences on Thursday.

Masters made no mention of the fencing during her post-city council media scrum on Wednesday. She is travelling to Poland on Thursday as part of a provincial delegation aimed at recruiting skilled workers for in-demand positions in the province.