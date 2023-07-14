Fatal house fire in Regina wasn't deliberately set: fire dept.

A fire that killed one person and injured another earlier this week wasn't set intentionally, Regina's fire department says.

The Monday fire in a home on the 1700 block of Quebec Street, in the area of the Tuxedo Park neighbourhood, was caused by the "use or misuse of an open flame device" while someone lit a cigarette, fire marshal Randy Ryba said Thursday.

He did not specify what kind of device was used, but an "open flame device" could include anything that generates a flame or spark, such as a candle, lighter or butane burner.

"It's an unfortunate issue, but this does happen," Ryba said. "It's just one of those things that happens very quickly and it can be easily prevented by care and caution."

The fire started in the house shortly after 5:15 p.m. CST Monday, and spread to the neighbouring house, according to the fire department.

A body was found inside the house where the fire started. Regina police launched an investigation, which will involve the fire department and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, police say.

The fire department finished its investigation on Tuesday, said Ryba.

While the fire was not set purposely, it was intense, he said.

It was started by a device coming into contact with some combustible material — not the cigarette, Ryba said. He didn't indicate what the combustible material was.

The victim and the person who was injured — the only two people in the home at the time — were found in a room that had been engulfed in flames, he said.

The survivor's injuries "are not severe," Ryba said.

The death was the first fire fatality in 18 months, he said, adding that there are about two or three in the average year.