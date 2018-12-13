Regina man sentenced to 6 months for fatal hit-and-run

A 37-year-old Regina man has been sentenced to six months in jail after a fatal hit and run in 2017.

Elijah Beros was found guilty at Regina provincial court on Dec. 11 of failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving a death.

Along with the jail time, Beros is also prohibited from driving for a year following his release.

Beros was charged after 42-year-old Jamie Gallon's body was left unconscious near Ross Avenue and McDonald Street in Regina's industrial neighbourhood.

Gallon had been riding a bicycle when Beros hit him with a truck then left the scene. Police said there was no evidence of dangerous driving at the time.

Police told the media at the time that Gallon was hit late at night and was wearing dark clothing.

Gallon's family said he moved to Saskatchewan from Ontario to find work a few years prior.

Beros still has to appear in court for a firearm charge that stems from a search of his home at the time of his February 2017 arrest.