A man is dead after a highway crash near Regina yesterday.

Members of the White Butte RCMP responded to the scene of a single vehicle collision off Highway 1, approximately eight kilometres west of Regina near the Grand Coulee access.

A man who was the sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic in the westbound lane near Grand Coulee was restricted for several hours.

There's no word on a possible cause, although police noted that poor driving conditions were being reported in the southeast part of the province

Police haven't released the name or any other information about the man who died,