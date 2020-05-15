Earlier opening for Regina Farmers' Market as part of Phase 2 'exactly what we were hoping for'

The Regina Farmers' Market is preparing to open, two phases sooner than originally expected.

The provincial government released the first version of its five-stage plan for allowing the reopening of businesses and services closed due to the coronavirus pandemic last month. In that version, farmers markets were slated to be allowed in Phase 4, along with other group gatherings.

On May 8, the provincial government changed the plan, allowing markets to open in Phase 2, which begins on May 19.

"We were so excited," said Holly Laird, the executive director of the Regina Farmers' Market. "It was exactly what we were hoping for and so it was just great news — we couldn't be anything other than thrilled."

The Regina Farmers' Market will start holding outdoor markets in beginning to mid-June, Laird said.

The revised guidelines allowing farmers markets to open in Phase 2 come with a lengthy list of conditions.

Among them, vendors must set up with enough space between booths "to ensure physical distancing can be maintained."

Food sampling won't be allowed, and food products have to be stored away from customers until the time of purchase. Reusable bags, cups and containers are prohibited as well.

Laird said the Regina market has been working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the City of Regina and the provincial government to understand the guidelines and develop a plan to open safely.

There will be more spacing between vendors to allow for lineups, as well as visual cues and signage to help people physically distance.

Hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations will be avilable, and there will be some crowd control to limit the amount of people in the market at once, Laird said.

"We're working through it, and we're confident we'll have a great plan in place before we're ready to open."

The Regina Farmers' Market has been doing curbside pickups in Regina for online orders during the pandemic. (Regina Farmers' Market Cooperative/Facebook)

While she's happy to see the market reopen, she said vendors have mixed feelings about the idea.

"Most of them are very excited, but there are some of them that are really happy with the online ordering" that's been in place, she said.

Some vendors will be at the market in person, while others will continue with online ordering for now, she said.

"We wanted to keep as many options as possible open for everybody across the board. So the online ordering is not going to go away."

Fresh produce starts to come into season in mid-June, Holly Laird said. (Regina Farmers' Market Cooperative/Facebook)

The timing for the reopening, she said, "could not be better."

"Mid-June is when we really start to ramp up to our peak season.… Starting mid-June, we'll start seeing those piles and piles of Saskatchewan-grown vegetables and fruits coming in, and we're going to be ready for it," she said.

"And I cannot wait for fresh peas.… There is nothing like fresh peas when those come in season."

Laird said the market will announce an opening day and vendors when it is able.