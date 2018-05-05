Regina Farmers Market hoping to open sooner than province's plan says

The Regina Farmers Market wants to be able to open in a physical space to keep up with demand.

Orders are pouring in online and vendors are keeping busy, even in the midst of a pandemic, said Holly Laird, the market's executive director.

"We've had to pivot very quickly into unknown territory," Laird said.

Customers can currently order online from Monday at noon until Thursday at noon and arrange for pickup or delivery on Saturdays.

"It's been really exciting and something totally new and different for us," she said.

However, Laird said vendors need a physical marketplace and are hoping for one soon.

"At this moment in time, the Saskatchewan government has us listed as Phase 4 in the reopened plan," Laird said. "But we really are hoping to see that much sooner."

Phase 4, like other later phases in the province's reopening plan, does not currently have a date set for when it will begin.

Laird said she hopes to see the market open in their peak season which starts mid-June and goes into July.

"All these wonderful Saskatchewan-grown veggies start just flooding our market and we're really going to need the support of the government to be able to make sure that the vendors can sell those products and people can get them," she said.

The Regina Farmers Market is usually in Victoria Park during spring and summer months. The market is currently online only due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Laird said it is disappointing that the province classified the market as a large event rather than an essential service.

"Food is essential but local food is even more essential," she said. "And it's a way that we can build a really strong local supply system right now."

Laird said the market could help keep customers safe by enforcing use physical distancing practices, having hand sanitizer accessible and limiting the number of people in the market at any given time.

Laird said the market will still continue their online ordering if unable to open up a physical space, but said she isn't sure how vendors will manage all the produce piles come spring.

"We're just going to continue to talk with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and with the government and hopefully find some support for reopening in a safe way."