Regina Farmers' Market can't use downtown plaza for 2024, seeks new location

The Regina Farmers' Market is looking for a new location for 2024, after it was told by the city it won't have access to the Pat Fiacco Plaza.

"At the time, 2023 was a question mark as well too," said Holly Laird, executive director of Regina Farmers' Market.

"It was a little panic-inducing for sure, especially with the 2023 season being less than two months away. It was a bit of a shock for sure. Definitely a surprise. We were quite worried."

She said the market and the city worked together to have it at the plaza this summer as usual.

"So presently feeling much, much more comfortable about what's coming, and having a full year to figure out 2024-2026 feels much more manageable, for sure," said Laird.

The farmers' market closes down traffic every Wednesday and Saturday from May to October as vendors and pedestrians fill the plaza.

The city is starting construction on 11th avenue as part of a rehabilitation project, meaning the plaza will have to remain open to emergency vehicles and deliveries to businesses on Cornwall Street.

The city confirmed that it worked with the market to hold its events in the downtown for the current year and that the plaza cannot be closed while construction takes place on 11th avenue.

"I think that the farmers market brings a lot of vibrancy to wherever we are, we're one of the favourite events in the city for folks and especially in the summer," said Laird.

"I think it's an experience that you can't get anywhere else in Regina. And so anywhere that we are, we definitely bring that life, that vibrancy, that animation and you know, if we aren't downtown I think there would be a gap there."

Request for proposals

Laird said the market needs a space that can fit up to 80 vendors with parking available. It also needs access to power.

A request for proposals has been posted on the Regina Farmers' Market website. It is looking for an indoor location that supports the market year-round or for various satellite locations during the summer months.

"There aren't a ton of locations that would work in that way for us, so we may be looking at a couple locations to fill our needs," said Laird.

Mayor responds

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said city manager Niki Anderson is meeting with both the Regina Folk Festival and Regina Farmers' Market.

"We clearly want to keep in downtown. We think it's good for downtown," said Masters.

She added that both events draw people to the city centre and that the city will look for a solution to keep them there.