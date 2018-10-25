Regina Fan Expo won't go ahead in 2019, organizers say

The Regina Fan Expo is no more.

In a social media post on Oct. 24, organizers announced last May's event — the sixth convention for fans of comics, horror, science-fiction and anime pop culture in the Queen City — will be their last.

"After six fun and fandom-filled years in Saskatchewan, Fan Expo Regina will not return in 2019," the post read.

"Thank you to the vendors, guests and most importantly the fans who contributed and enjoyed Fan Expo Regina over the years."

Organizers added fans on the Prairies can still attend the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo next April and the Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo in September.

Saskatoon fest organizers plan Regina event

And there is another opportunity in the works for pop culture fans in the Queen City to celebrate what they love.

The organizers of the Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo, which held its latest Saskatoon event in September, have announced they plan to host an Entertainment Expo in Regina.

"We had an awesome time in Saskatoon in September, and we're doing it all again in the spring in Regina," a post on social media read.

The next Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo is set to take place on May 4 and 5, 2019, at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place, the post said.