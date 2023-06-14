Regina family wondering when they can use backyard again after large sinkhole emerges

Theadoshia Carefoot is wondering when her family could safely use their backyard after a sinkhole emerged in their backyard.

She says they haven't been informed about a solution yet.

"The play structure has been shut down. The kids — we have nowhere to go, we don't have a yard," Carefoot said. " Our dogs are in a kennel, we haven't seen them in days because they can't safely be out here because of the hole."

Carefoot says she started to notice depression in her turf after the rainstorm on June 2.

"It was extremely scary because ... the night before they [the kids] were playing out in the rain like kids do on the turf," Carefoot said.

WATCH| Backyard is home to a 3-metre sinkhole: Regina homeowners' backyard is home to a 3-metre sinkhole Duration 0:40 A Regina family is wondering when they will safely use their backyard again. Theodoshia Carefoot noticed her turf was starting to dip down after the rainstorm on June 2 Things escalated with more rain and now her backyard is home to a large sinkhole. The city says a collapsed stormwater pipe from the 1940s is to blame and now it's taking on an emergency operation to pump water from it toward Wascana Lake.

A collapsed stormwater pipe from the 1940s is the culprit responsible for the sinkhole in Carefoot's backyard.

The stormwater pipe is about two metres in diameter and provided storm water service from Albert Street to Winnipeg Street and from College Avenue to Victoria Avenue. The now-collapsed pipe led to the sinkhole in Carefoot's backyard near the Memorial Bridge on Albert Street.

Theadoshia Carefoot and her family are wondering when they will be able to use backyard again after a sinkhole emerged. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Carefoot says she wasn't aware of the stormwater pipe when her family bought their home.

"It would have been nice to know especially when you invest so much money into your property and landscaping and then the safety of your family," Carefoot said

Carefoot's daughter Emmy says she is upset by the sinkhole.

"We can't be in our backyard, every night we'd always like to hangout back there," Emmy said. "I was over at my friends place when I found out there was a big hole in my backyard. I was a little bit afraid the play structure would fall and that kind of worried me if our house would break or something."

Sinkhole causes city to start emergency operation

The city has sandbagged and fenced-off the area.

Now the city will put in a temporary stormwater drain for the remainder of the season and pump water from the collapsed pipe into Wascana Lake.

"This bypass system will be significant," said Kurtis Doney, the director of citizen services for the City of Regina. "It will include approximately nine large pumps that will be activated during rainstorm events and ensure that that rainwater gets to Wascana Creek."

A large sinkhole is covered by a tarp in the family's backyard. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Doney said the city will need to make a large ditch, and will likely have to remove several trees and light stands to make room for the nine large pumps.

The immense size of the collapsed pipe has hindered repairs.

"It is very tight to work in that area," said Doney. "So we will do the temporary piping here and then determine a longer-term solution which will involve extensive rerouting of the existing stormwater pipe."

The temporary bypass system will cost an estimated $200,000 to $300,000, with the money coming from the city's utility reserve fund.

With construction of the bypass system starting,there will be traffic restrictions starting Thursday at 9:00 a.m. CST

Traffic and pedestrian sidewalk access will be restricted northbound on the Albert Street Memorial Bridge for approximately one week to accommodate construction. Two-way traffic and sidewalks will be maintained in the southbound lanes.

The stairwell and underpass for pedestrians and cyclists will be closed on both sides of the Albert Street Memorial Bridge until the temporary pumping solution is complete.

The pedestrian walking path in Wascana Park will also be restricted at various times throughout construction and during significant rainfall events to ensure safety.