Regina family of Roughriders superfans lands spot on Family Feud Canada

The Hackewich family loves spending time together and having lots of fun while doing it.

That much was evident in the Regina family's audition tape for Family Feud Canada, which they submitted earlier this year.

The tape showed parents Linda and Lance Hackewich in their eclectic home filled with Roughriders memorabilia, frame upon frame filled with pictures of them from their many travels, plus two walls they made entirely out of pennies.

Sure enough, Family Feud Canada was sold on the Hackewichs.

Linda first found out the game show was looking for contestants for its fifth season from a friend.

"I said to Lance, 'Hey, check this out. I think it would be super fun for our family to do it,' " she said. "We do trivia nights once a month and we are competitive. It was just something that we felt would just be a great fit."

Linda and Lance Hackewich in their 'Rider Room' in Regina. (Submitted by Lance Hackewich)

Their Family Feud team includes Linda and Lance, their son Nelson Hackewich and his partner Kat King, and Lance's sister Brenda Ward. Their enthusiasm is through the roof.

"We're definitely a family filled with characters, especially this guy," Linda said, pointing to her grinning husband. "He is full of tons of energy and his sister is a carbon copy of him."

Regina family with big Rider pride lands spot on Family Feud Canada Duration 2:44 A Saskatchewan family has landed a spot on Family Feud Canada. The Hackewich family has a fun-loving and quirky outlook on life and just happen to be huge fans of the Roughriders. CBC caught up with a couple of them at their Regina home. WATCH| Regina family with big Rider pride lands spot on Family Feud Canada:

What makes this family so close?

"It's just the chemistry, you know? Love and mutual respect," Lance said.

The Hackewichs were not very familiar with Family Feud prior to auditioning. But that wasn't a problem.

"To prepare, we watched a lot of Family Feud Canada. We went back on YouTube and on streaming and watched pretty much every episode that was out there over the last four seasons that they had," said Lance.

Linda and Lance Hackewich say their Rider fandom is 'next level.' (Submitted by Lance Hackewich)

Ultimate fandom

Besides the obvious family closeness and enthusiasm put on display in the audition video, the Hackewichs' extreme love of the Saskatchewan Roughriders was a big sell. They've had season tickets for 25 years and counting.

"Our fandom is to a different level for sure," Lance said.

"We have something in our house called the Rider Room. It has its own social media with a whole bunch of followers and in there we have a lot of vintage Rider stuff."

The Hackewichs even bought their seats from the old Taylor Field. They had to buy the entire 15th row of section 25, which has 42 seats. In addition to an antique cheerleader hat, a Riders barber chair, plenty of vintage signed footballs, bags helmets and more, the Hackewichs own a tiny loaf of actual bread made by McGavin's Bakery in Regina in 1951.

"It was just to celebrate the fact that the Riders were going to the Grey Cup. They didn't even win the Grey Cup that year," said Lance.

The Hackewichs tape in Toronto

The Hackewichs found out they landed a place on Family Feud Canada in June, and taped the episode in Toronto on Aug. 22, the date of Lance and Linda's 25th anniversary. They said it was a happy coincidence.

While the family can't say much about the taping of their episode of Family Feud Canada, they said it was a fun experience for all. Linda said King and Ward had never been to a television stage before.

"To see it through their eyes was absolutely amazing. And to be able to share that experience with them was absolutely amazing. It was such a big studio with so many lights. It was awesome."

The Hackewich family poses at CBC studios in Toronto where they taped an episode of Family Feud Canada in August. (Submitted by Lance Hackewich)

Season 5 of Family Feud Canada begins Monday. The Hackewichs said their episode will air before the end of the year.

In the meantime, they are planning their next vacation and enjoying spending time as a family — whether it's watching football together or kicking butt at trivia nights.

"I think we just wake up and the motto of the Hackewich family is, we're going to die living, not live dying," Linda said.