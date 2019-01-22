False alarms to Regina police down 4% in 2018, still nearly 4K reported
$75 penalty given to alarm companies after 3rd or 4th false alarm
The Regina Police Service received 3,722 false alarms in 2018, but a new bylaw may lower that number.
As of Jan. 1 of this year, alarm companies are now required to verify the validity of an alarm before notifying police.
The RPS has fielded thousands false alarms over the last five years, with 2018 being the lowest during that time.
Alarm calls made up nearly six per cent of all calls to police last year. Of those alarms, 98.2 per cent of them were false.
When police receive two false alarms from the same place, a warning is issued. After the third and fourth occurrence, a $75 penalty is given to the company.
Penalized companies paid the RPS $57,750 stemming from 646 offences.
A report on false alarms goes to the board of police commissioners on Wednesday.
False alarms numbers in Regina:
- 2018: 3,722 false alarms, 64,609 calls for service.
- 2017: 4,016 false alarms, 62,075 calls for service.
- 2016: 3,944 false alarms, 60,969 calls for service.
- 2015: 4,715 false alarms, 60,498 calls for service.
- 2014: 5,606 false alarms, 59,968 calls for service.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.