False alarms to Regina police down 4% in 2018, still nearly 4K reported

The Regina Police Service received 3,722 false alarms in 2018, but a new bylaw may lower that number.

As of Jan. 1 of this year, alarm companies are now required to verify the validity of an alarm before notifying police.

The RPS has fielded thousands false alarms over the last five years, with 2018 being the lowest during that time.

Alarm calls made up nearly six per cent of all calls to police last year. Of those alarms, 98.2 per cent of them were false.

When police receive two false alarms from the same place, a warning is issued. After the third and fourth occurrence, a $75 penalty is given to the company.

Penalized companies paid the RPS $57,750 stemming from 646 offences.

A report on false alarms goes to the board of police commissioners on Wednesday.

False alarms numbers in Regina: