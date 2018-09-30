A 'big price' through life and death: Regina pays honour to fallen officers

The names of those who have been killed in the line of duty were read out, as solemn men and women in uniform along with civilians gathered in Regina for the Saskatchewan Police and Peace Officer Memorial on Sunday.

The day highlighted the dangers of policing, while also honouring the 48 people who have died in Saskatchewan while serving, said Regina Police Chief Evan Bray.

"We're thankful and appreciative of the fact we haven't added a name to that honour roll since 2013," he said.

"We hope and pray that we never have to add another name to it."

Police and civilians stand as The Last Post is played at the Saskatchewan Legislature grounds. (CBC News)

While hundreds gathered at the Saskatchewan legislature as the parade and wreath-laying ceremony took place, a similar national memorial took place on Parliament Hill. That ceremony honoured the six officers who were killed in the line of duty this year.

David White was among the civilians who came out to Regina's event, and was part of a group that biked from Saskatoon to Regina over three days and 368 kilometres, as part of the 2018 Ride to Remember.

"That's one way to honour fallen officers and those that live with the challenges of doing the job as well," he said.

David White biked from Saskatoon to Regina as part of the 2018 Ride to Remember, and was there to attend Sunday's ceremony. (CBC News)

As someone who has friends and relatives that serve in the police force, White said he believed everyone should take a moment to pause and reflect about what it would be like if these officers weren't there to keep peace.

"Some of them pay a big price through death, but some of them also pay a big price through life," he noted.