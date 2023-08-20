Regina executive committee to consider creating Indigenous framework

Regina' executive committee is set to consider creating an Indigenous Framework that would centre Indigenous perspectives, values and priorities in all of the city's services.

A report heading to the committee on Wednesday says developing the framework would be a significant step toward reconciliation.

While the City of Regina has worked to apply an Indigenous worldview, there has been no cohesive and dedicated organization-wide strategy that applies that worldview, according to the report.

The report says the creation of a framework could help correct that issue and provide a roadmap for the city by guiding meaningful engagement with Indigenous people and incorporating Indigenous perspectives into decision-making processes.

If developed, the framework will affirm and complement the city's strategic priorities lens, which uses the phrase "recognizing our relationship, we grow our community and improve quality of life."

Development of the framework is budgeted at $95,000, which will be funded internally.

The majority of the budget ($90,000) would go toward hiring a consultant, as well as honorariums for elders and knowledge keepers consulted. Another $5,000 would go to an Indigenous creative for the design and printing of the completed framework.

According to a proposed timeline, requests for proposals for an Indigenous creative and an Indigenous consulting firm would be issued by January, with consultation and creation of the framework occurring over the next eight months.

The framework and action plan would go to council by September or October.

The report is set to appear in front of the executive committee just days after the third annual National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

If approved by the city's executive committee, it would still need final approval at a future meeting of city council.