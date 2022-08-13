Regina executive committee to lay some groundwork for budget deliberations

The City of Regina will lay some groundwork Wednesday for the impending discussions on the city's 2023 and 2024 budget.

The city's executive committee will examine proposed budgets from some of the organizations that the city partially or fully funds.

They include the Provincial Capital Commission, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), Economic Development Regina and Regina Public Library.

This year marks the first time the city is using a two-year rolling budgeting process, so the funding requests cover 2023 and 2024.

If the proposed budgets are passed by executive committee on Wednesday, they must still be signed off on by city council during its budget deliberations, set for mid December.

Economic Development Regina is requesting just under $2 million in funding for each of the two years.

The agency has traditionally received a base funding level of $1.28 million, but is now asking for an additional $720,000 in funding over the next two years to address branding, hiring an economist, and supporting the organization's sustainability framework.

Economic Development Regina is no longer responsible for tourism, a decision that was made official by Regina city council earlier this year.

Instead, that duty has been given to REAL.

REAL is requesting $2 million per year from the city for 2023 and 2024.

That would come in the form of a $400,000 annual operating grant and a previously approved $700,000 conditional grant related to assisting principal and interest payments on the organisation's debt.

An additional $910,000 in the funding request will be used to address REAL's expanded tourism responsibility.

The report set to be delivered to executive committee notes that REAL is reporting a year-to-debt loss in earnings of $5 million. REAL's total budget is $4.4 billion.

That means REAL's cash flow is challenging and it could soon request that the city help address that issue, including a potential restructuring of debt, an increase to the line of credit or additional funding.

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC), which is funded by the City of Regina, University of Regina and the Province of Saskatchewan, is asking the city to provide it the same level of funding it received this year.

The commission oversees 2,300 acres of land within the City of Regina, known collectively as Wascana Centre.

The PCC's request for $2.7 million per year will assist the organization in maintenance of city-owned assets.

Finally, the RPL is asking for city council to approve an increase to the library mill rate in 2023 and 2024.

The RPL wants a 2.5 per cent increase in in 2023 and a another 1.78 per cent increase in 2024.

The request is primarily due to a new collective bargaining agreement that was ratified in September, the report reads.

The city's executive committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CST.