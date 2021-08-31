Regina executive committee looks at housing retrofit program to get to net-zero emissions

A Regina committee is set to consider what the city can do to help residents retrofit their homes and create a more sustainable future.

The city's executive committee will meet on Wednesday and consider the proposed creation of a rebate program for retrofitting buildings in Regina.

The proposed program would match funding offered in an existing federal program known as the Canada Greener Homes Grant, which offers as much as $5,600 for home evaluations and retrofits.

The maximum grant available to residents under the proposed rebate program in Regina would be $5,000.

Individuals must already have applied for or received the Canada Greener Homes Grant.

The proposal is meant to help the city reach its goal of becoming 100 per cent renewable and a net-zero carbon emission city by 2050.

"Not only do more efficient homes support long-term climate objectives, but retrofit investments also create economic and financial benefits," reads the report heading to executive committee on Wednesday.

An increased demand for energy efficient equipment and low-carbon materials will also help grow the green building product supply chain in Canada, the report reads.

City administration says about 61,000 residential homes require retrofits to meet Regina's goal.

Funding approved in Regina's 2022 budget would help launch the program. It budgeted for 80 people applying for the rebate program in its first year.

If more than 80 people apply, the city would randomly select from the prospective applicants.

Not everyone is onboard with the proposed program. The Wascana Solar Co-op is set to send a delegation to executive committee on Wednesday.

In a letter submitted ahead of the meeting, the co-op calls for Regina council to implement a Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program rather than the proposed rebate program.

A PACE program would help cover upfront costs, one of the biggest challenges to implementing energy-efficient retrofits, the letter from the Wascana Solar Co-op says.

The Regina & Region Home Builders' Association says it supports the creation of the program.

In a letter sent to council, the organization writes it has observed an uptake in the federal government's Greener Grant Program and that the proposed Regina program will only increase demand.

It says Regina's program is a good start, but that a PACE program would "provide an even greater benefit to citizens."

Regina's executive committee is set to meet on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. CST.

Anything approved in the executive committee must also be approved at a city council meeting.

Other topics set to be debated on Wednesday include: