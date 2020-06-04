Daycare, non-profit tax breaks up for debate at Regina executive committee

Regina's executive committee will debate giving daycares and some non-profits a post-pandemic tax break.

The city's finances took a hit of about $15.5 million because of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the executive committee will receive a financial update and a recommendation to give some organizations a break.

City administration is recommending the committee approve a two-year extension of a 40 per cent tax exemption for for daycares. The exemption was in place before the pandemic, but the city administration report says it's important to continue it.

"COVID-19 has shone a light on the importance of child care across the country," the city administration report said.

"Allowing the existing exemption for licensed non-profit child-care centres to continue for two years maintains municipal support for childcare centres in a time of fiscal uncertainty while the federal government begins consultation and work on a national childcare program," it said.

If approved, the lower taxes would apply to all licensed non-profit childcare centres.

As well, 25 non-profits may be exempt for paying for taxes for 2021. City administration is suggesting the 25 be approved under the Community Non-Profit Tax Exemption Policy.

Non-profits that applied for the exemption include Theatre Regina, The Globe Theatre, The Mackenzie Art Gallery, Regina Humane Society, Regina Public Library and the Regina Food Bank. The exemption would cost the city about $1.17 million.

McDonalds 40-year lease at Evraz Place up for debate

The committee will also debate giving McDonalds a 40-year lease at Evraz Place. In July, the previous council approved the discretionary use for a portion of Evraz Place.

The city administration says McDonalds would be responsible for the cost of building renovations or construction and would pay $5,000 a month for the land. The Regina Exhibition Association would collect and keep a portion of the lease payments.

City council has to approve the lease because it's longer than 10 years and REAL did not go through a tender process.