Regina councillors, city manager face off in court with motion to end homelessness in the balance

A rare lawsuit brought by a sitting Regina councillor against the current city manager is set to be heard at the Court of King's Bench this morning.

Hanging in the balance is a proposal that would fund attempts to end homelessness throughout the city by boosting the municipal property tax "mill rate" by 21.7 per cent in 2023 and another 4.24 per cent in 2024.

The additional funding would help the city pay for the estimated $125 million needed to implement a housing-first model to address homelessness.

Councilors are now split as they head into the budget debate, with council last week officially condemning the two councillors who are behind the lawsuit.

Here is how the City of Regina got to this moment.

A lawsuit over process

In June, council unanimously voted to direct city administration to figure out how much it would cost to end homelessness in the city and have that "clearly demarcated in a line item of its own" in the city's proposed 2023 budget, according to meeting minutes published on the city's website.

In the preliminary budget, city administration provided the initial estimates on increasing the mill rate but did not include a recommendation to move forward on the project, citing its high cost to the city property owners.

City manager Niki Anderson is the focus of the lawsuit filed by two Regina city councillors. She has retained outside council over this matter, according to the City of Regina. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

The increase would translate to an average of $40.59 a month ($487.08 annually) per homeowner in 2023 and $11.90 a month ($142.80 annually) in 2024.

Coun. Andrew Stevens ( Ward 3) and Florence Stratton, a Regina resident, filed the lawsuit against the office of the city manager on Nov. 22.

Coun. Dan LeBlanc (Ward 6), who is a lawyer, is representing the pair. He has said the goal was not to target Niki Anderson, who became the first woman to serve as city manager in Regina's history after starting the the job in November.

Instead, LeBlanc says the suit is trying to force city administration to follow council's directions.

The suit seeks a judicial order that would force administration to include an estimated $24.9 million in the proposed budget to end homelessness.

The figure is based on what councillors were told in preliminary estimates, LeBlanc says.

Coun. Dan Leblanc says the lawsuit is about ensuring an unelected administration is not disobeying the directions of an elected council. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

The lawsuit has received an outpouring of support from organizations including the Regina Anti-Poverty Ministry and Rally Around Homelessness, which are dedicated to addressing homelessness in Regina.

Anderson, who the city confirms has retained outside legal counsel for the suit, has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Political versus practical

There is no guarantee the motion would pass even if it were to be included in the proposed 2023-2024 municipal budget.

Mayor Sandra Masters has made it clear she would not vote for it, while at least three other councillors have publicly expressed concern over even a minor increase to the mill rate.

However, LeBlanc has said the inclusion of the motion in the preliminary budget would require councillors to vote to remove it — essentially forcing them to explain why they believe ending homelessness is not worth addressing. It is a political gamble that is now in front of a judge.

LeBlanc has said he hopes for a quick decision after today's court date: Council is set to begin finalizing the 2023-2024 budget on Wednesday.