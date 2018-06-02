Police chief, library CEO among Regina's highest-paid public employees in 2020

Regina released its annual report on city employee salaries this week.

Many employees got salary increases in 2020, including some top earners.

There were 29 people who made more than $150,000 in 2020. The top earners were:

Police Chief Evan Bray: $257,375.

Tim Reid, president and CEO of REAL: $252,804.

Barry Lacey, executive director, financial strategy and sustainability: $238,489.

Kim Onrait, executive director of citizen services: $233,416.

Roberta Engel, REAL's vice president of corporate finance and operations: $218,978.

Louise Folk, executive director of citizen experience, innovation and performance: $218,071.

Jeff Barber, Regina Public Library Director and CEO: $209,161.

All the top earners received raises this year, aside from two Regina police members and Tim Reid. Reid had a pay cut of $26,663 in 2020. A cumulative total of $146,493 in raises went to the other 26 people.

Regina's Mayor Sandra Masters said there were natural pay increases within contracts and promotions.

"There were some skip payments and payments in addition to base salary that got paid out in 2020 according to contracts that were already in place. Some of those have now been removed," Masters said.

For example, executive leadership and city managers won't get those kinds of bonuses any more, she said. Masters said salaries will be stable in 2021, but may have modest increases for things like cost of living.

City of Regina has $2.3M surplus after 2020

After a pandemic year, the City of Regina ended 2020 with a $2.3 million surplus in its operating budget. Masters said it bodes well for the economic recovery of the city.

When the pandemic hit, some capital projects were put on hold and there are also some cost savings from reducing transit services during the pandemic, Masters said.

"I think being financially sustainable is good news overall. I do think that weathering the pandemic with a balanced budget without severe operating deficits also is good news," Masters said. "I think it's very stable."