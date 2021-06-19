Regina-area chiropractor charged with 2 more counts of sexual assault

A Regina-area chiropractor has been charged with two more counts of sexual assault after two more people came forward with allegations against him, according to police.

Regina police had previously laid eight sexual assault charges against Emerald Park chiropractor Ruben Adam Manz.

Manz, 45, was first charged with two counts of sexual assault after two female patients came forward in April with complaints related to his chiropractic treatments, involving offences they say happened between 2012 and 2019.

Police later charged Manz with six more alleged sexual assaults related to his Regina chiropractic practice.

A Regina Police Department spokesperson confirmed the latest charges to CBC News on Friday.

None of the allegations against Manz have yet been tested in court.