Regina drivers could pay for parking electronically in future

The City of Regina is looking at ways to make it easier to pay for parking.

The community and protective services committee met on Thursday to discuss, among other things, proposed amendments to the city's traffic bylaw.

The proposed changes would allow people to pay electronically, despite the city still having the older, coin-operated units.

Amendments would also allow people to park in metered spaces in which the meter displays "expired" — as long as there's proof payment was made electronically.

Parking in an expired space currently results in a ticket, if you're caught.

Right now, you often need a pocket full of quarters, loonies and toonies to park, although some meters downtown also accept credit cards.

But for the most part, paying for parking in Regina isn't as easy or modern as some other Canadian cities.

The issue will be before city council on Sept. 24.