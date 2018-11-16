Regina electrician charged with theft, fraud

A 39-year-old electrician in Regina is facing fraud and theft charges.

Regina police have charged Adrian Bechard with fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000, according to a news release. The charges stem from a complaint about overbilling and improper invoicing made last July.

Bechard is the president of AB Electric Corp.

In July 2017, the same company was named in lawsuit by the then-Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region. In a statement of claim, the health region said Bechard's company submitted false invoices on work done at Pioneer Village.

Regina police say the charges against Bechard stem from an investigation into fraudulent activity that happened between February 2013 and August 2017. According to police, the value of overbilling and improper invoicing is believed to be $24,000.

Health authority filing civil claim

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is aware of the charges.

In a statement, the SHA said it has been providing assistance to the Regina Police Service over the last 15 months in the case.

"While the police investigation has been underway, the Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region (now Saskatchewan Health Authority) has proceeded with a civil litigation claim against the local contractor charged by police," reads the statement.

"The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will not be commenting on any litigation, criminal or civil, while before the courts."

As a result of this incident in Regina, the SHA says it has tightened its internal billing controls and procurement practices to mitigate risk.

"SHA clearly regrets that this has occurred and assures the public that we will take all steps to not only recover any funds owing, but also take all possible measures to prevent any similar occurrences in future."

Bechard declined to comment.​ He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Jan. 9.