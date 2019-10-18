About 2,000 mail-in ballot applications for Regina municipal election received so far

Regina residents have applied for almost 2,000 mail-in ballots as of Oct. 19. It's a large jump from only about 60 to 80 people applying in past elections.

"It's pandemic driven, there's no doubt about that," Jim Nicol, the city clerk and chief returning officer for the 2020 municipal election, said.

The uptick in mail-in voting was expected. Nicol said the city is anticipating even more people will sign up over the next 10 days. It is asking people to make to get their ballots in on time.

"As long as you return a mail in ballot application to the election office by 8 p.m. the evening of Nov. 9, it will be counted. So this isn't something that three weeks later we will count them," Nicol said.

People can drop off their ballot at city hall and some neighbourhood centres. Nicol said if people do literally mail in their ballots, they should do so early.

"People have to take some responsibility in getting those things through," Nicol said.

For people who aren't voting by mail, Nicol said there are a variety of options and voter cards should have started arriving in mailboxes on Monday.

Jim Nicol is the chief returning officer for the 2020 municipal election in Regina. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"This card has all the information that people need to know as to where they vote on Election Day and it also will provide you with information on how to contact the election office by email or by phone," Nicol said.

About 130,000 voter information cards were sent out by the city.

"Because of that incredibly large number, there may be the odd discrepancy that comes about. Again, go to the website or phone the office if you're not sure," he said.

If people aren't comfortable with going into a polling station, they can do drive-thru voting during advance polling on Nov. 1 to 3.

Regina residents can expect to receive their voter information card in the mail soon. (Submitted by City of Regina)

At a drive-thru station, Nicol said a worker will check the person's ID, confirm what ward they are voting in and grab the corresponding ballot.

"They will turn their backs while you're voting in your vehicle. You put it in the secrecy sleeve. They will take it just as they would in a polling station," Nicol said.

At polling stations, people will be screened and asked to wear masks, workers will be masked and physical distancing will be in place. Nicol said all polling stations will have extensive cleaning and disinfecting.

Confusion resulting from multiple elections close together: Nicol

Nicol said there has been some confusion due to having the provincial and municipal elections so close together.

"City clerks across the province flagged that with the provincial government," Nicol said.

Communications staff with Elections Regina have developed distinct gold and black branding and been aggressive in putting out information such as the profiles and videos on the Elections Regina website.

"That is something we're very proud of. We think we have a leading edge website, and that's why we're using that to try and get through the clutter that's in the airwaves right now," Nicol said.

Nicol said he hopes for a larger turnout than previous years.

On a personal level, Nicol said his father fought in WW2 and his grandparents were part of the Resistance in both WW1 and WW2.

"When you understand what people have gone through to safeguard the opportunity to vote … it frustrates me when we don't take five minutes to do it here," Nicol said.