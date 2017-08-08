City of Regina could save $284,000 if equipment was damaged less, report says

A City of Regina consultants' report says the city can save $284,000 by having employees cause less damage to vehicles and equipment.

The recommendation is included in the City of Regina Efficiency Review put together by Deloitte LLP. Council approved the review, projected to save $26.9M yearly, on Wednesday.

The review says operator damage to vehicles and equipment could be reduced by 50 per cent. It said these damages to vehicles and equipment cost the city $568,000 in 2019 to $749,000 in 2020.

The report singled out the landfill area, which had damages totalling $60,000 in 2019 and $88,000 in 2020 despite having few vehicles.

The roadways department had the highest total damage at $256,000 in 2019 and $361,000 in 2020.

"Holding operators accountable and implementing controls such as incentives or demerit points would help to reduce operator damage further (possibly up to 80 per cent in the noted high concern areas)," the report said.

The report recommends using telematics, a method for monitoring cars, trucks and equipment using GPS to ensure the vehicles and equipment are doing what they should.

Mayor Sandra Masters says $750,000 in avoidable damages is "unacceptable."

"I think that's part of the whole commitment for the comprehensive efficiency review was, 'Where can we find accountability and improvements in the system delivery,'" Masters said.

"I think that that is part of the piece of it, which is measuring use of assets and holding people accountable."

Currently telematics have been installed on about 70 city vehicles, but the data generated is not routinely analyzed.

The tracking system would also analyze fuel consumption to find savings there too.

"Our fuel consumption is a little bit higher than it should be," Masters said.

"Is that idling? Well, that's a significant concern for us, not just from a financial perspective, but also from an environmental perspective."

The CBC reached out for comment from CUPE Local 21, which represents the city's outside workers, but a response wasn't immediately received.