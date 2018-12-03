Crews responding to early morning house fire in Regina

Fire crews are still on the scene of an early-morning house fire located at 708 Cameron Street in Regina.

Firefighters arrived just before 6:30 a.m. CST and found the house on fire.

The fire is under control at this point, and has not spread to any of the neighbouring houses.

Rescue crews have gone through the house, but didn't find anyone inside. It is unclear how many people were in the house when the fire started, however everyone is believed to have gotten out safely.

Investigators will be on the scene this morning trying to determine the cause of the fire.