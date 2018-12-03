Skip to Main Content
Crews responding to early morning house fire in Regina

No victims have been reported, but crews remain at a house on the 700 block of Cameron Street

CBC News ·
Regina fire crews responded to a house fire early on the morning of Monday, December 3. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

Fire crews are still on the scene of an early-morning house fire located at 708 Cameron Street in Regina.

Firefighters arrived just before 6:30 a.m. CST and found the house on fire.

The fire is under control at this point, and has not spread to any of the neighbouring houses.

Rescue crews have gone through the house, but didn't find anyone inside. It is unclear how many people were in the house when the fire started, however everyone is believed to have gotten out safely.

Investigators will be on the scene this morning trying to determine the cause of the fire.

