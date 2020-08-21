3rd person charged in connection with Regina homicide

The Regina Police Service says a third person is facing charges in connection with the death of Earl Francis Dufour, who died in hospital after he was found with injuries in a Mount Royal area home earlier this month.

Police responding to a call at a Krauss Street home on Aug. 1 found Dufour, 30, injured with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, where he died on Aug. 15.

A 20-year-old man is now facing a charge of accessory to murder after the fact, the police service announced on Thursday. He was arrested earlier that day.

A man and a woman were previously charged with attempted murder using a firearm, but their charges were upgraded to first-degree murder when Dufour died.

The 20-year-old man appeared in Regina provincial court on Thursday.

Dufour is Regina's ninth homicide victim of 2020.