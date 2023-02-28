City council to explore bringing rentable e-scooters to Regina

Regina residents may soon be able to rent electric scooters and motor through the city streets.

The City of Regina has confirmed it is exploring opportunities around electric scooters, or e-scooters, after it issued an expression of interest document on the province's tender website. The document indicates the city is gathering information from various companies on their interest in providing a rentable scooter service in Regina.

The project is a long way from becoming reality, but this is the city's first movement on the topic since SGI released its Limited Speed Motor Vehicle Regulation in September 2022. That legislation cleared the way for the use of e-scooters, as long as a municipality had passed a bylaw permitting them.

The City of Regina has yet to introduce any such legislation. In a statement, a city spokesperson said that next month city administration will bring forward a report with findings and recommendations for considering the use of e-scooters in Regina. The city will also launch a web page with more information as the projects progresses, the spokesperson said.

"The city is exploring opportunities for e-scooters; they represent a new and exciting mode of transportation that aligns with the Regina's Energy and Sustainability Framework and the City's Transportation Master Plan," the statement said.

The City of Saskatoon will launch a two-year pilot project similar to what is being proposed in Regina this spring.

In April, two companies will operate up to 500 e-scooters in Saskatoon. A mobile app will allow anyone to unlock a scooter, and give instructions on parking and how to return them.

There will also be technology to limit where the scooters can be used and how fast they can go.