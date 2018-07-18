5th case of Dutch elm disease found in Regina

The city of Regina has confirmed a fifth case of Dutch elm disease in city trees earlier this week.

The blight, which is spread by the elm bark beetle, slow kills trees and can be spotted by the telltale sign of yellowing or withered foliage.

If the tree is on city property, a city crew will immediately cut down the tree.

Elm trees make up around 45 per cent of Regina's tree population, the city says on its website.

It adds that between 1981 and 2017, there have been 103 trees lost to the disease.

Beetles are managed and tracked through pheromone traps set up in and around the city.

The city reminds people it's illegal to transport or store elm wood and encourages people to burn local wood only.