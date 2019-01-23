Regina police arrest six following drug trafficking investigation

The Regina Police Service's gang and drug units have laid drug and weapons charges against six people.

The arrests were all made on Jan. 18 after investigation into drug trafficking Regina, according to a police news release.

The gang unit executed a search warrant on the 5600 block of Glide Crescent and arrested a 40-year-old man. That man is charged with carrying a restricted or prohibited weapon or ammunition and carrying a concealed weapon. Police also arrested a 36-year-old for possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

According to police, these arrests led to another search warrant for homes on the 300 block of Montreal St and 1600 block of Toronto St.

Those warrants led to a 63-year-old man being arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and a 43-year-old man being arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and morphine.

Information gleaned during the search of 5600 Glide Crescent also led the drug unit to arrrest two men, 34 and 39, who are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Those charged by the drug unit made their first appearances on Jan. 21 and those charged by the gang unit are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Feb. 28.