Regina has had 62 reported drug overdoses this year: police

Sixty-two people in Regina have overdosed since the beginning of the year, the vast majority of those in the last two weeks, according to police. Two people have died in connection with the overdoses.

Regina police have attended 36 cases this year and administered Naloxone or Narcan 14 times. That's twice as many times as police administered it in all of 2019.

Fifty-six overdoses have happened since Feb. 7.

Police believe the majority are the result of fentanyl use.

Police said in a release they "cannot overemphasize" the importance of calling 911 in the event of an overdose. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects drug users and witnesses from possession charges if they call 911 when someone is overdosing.