Drug overdoses in Regina continue to climb, with 5 calls on Friday alone: police

Regina police say they had responded to five overdose calls, one of which involved the death of a person, by noon on Friday.

The city has experienced a surge in overdoses since the start of the new year, the Regina Police Service said in a news release Friday. To date, 11 people have died by overdose in Regina and there are nine other deaths that are believed to be the result of an overdose.

Police have tracked 208 overdoses since Jan. 1, 2020, but the actual number is likely higher, police say.

Last year, a total of 82 overdoses were reported to Regina police.

Drug investigations alone are not enough to curb drug use, addiction and overdoses, the police service said in Friday's news release.

As the numbers climb, police are encouraging people struggling with addiction to seek treatment with health-care providers. They're also advocating for education, treatment, interventions and support for people.

"Drug users and the people close to them are in a position to make change; the need to make change is especially urgent in the face of an increase in drug overdoses in our community," police said in the news release.

They also reminded the public that people who call 911 for help during an overdose are protected from charges for possession of a controlled substance because of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.

Police said these signs can be indicators of a drug overdose:

Difficulty walking, talking or staying awake.

Blue lips or nails.

Very small pupils.

Cold and clammy skin.

Dizziness and confusion.

Extreme drowsiness.

Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds.

Slow or weak breathing or stoppage of breath.

Inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they have information related to drug dealing in the city.