Regina driver sustains 'serious injuries' after collision, police pursuit

Regina police say a driver sustained serious injuries after a suspect fled from officers and collided with another vehicle.

Incident happened Monday morning

Police say a man has been charged after officers tried to stop a suspicious vehicle near Sherwood Drive and Lewvan Drive shortly before 8:20 a.m. CST. on Monday. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Regina police say a person has sustained serious injuries after a suspect fled from police and collided with another vehicle.

Officers tried to stop a suspicious vehicle near Sherwood Drive and Lewvan Drive shortly before 8:20 a.m. CST on Monday, according to police.

The suspect allegedly fled from police and collided into a vehicle making a left turn from Fourth Avenue onto Lewvan Drive.

The suspect then reportedly took off on foot but was arrested nearby a short time later. Both drivers were taken to hospital, with the suspect treated for minor injuries and the other driver sustaining serious injuries. 

As a result, a 28-year-old man has been charged with flight causing bodily harm while pursued by a police officer.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and have requested an independent observer from the Ministry of Justice. The incident is also being reviewed internally by the Pursuit Review Board.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

