Driver charged after allegedly hitting pedestrian in Regina Saturday night
The 51-year-old woman walking across the street was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Regina police say a pedestrian was hit on Saturday night in Regina. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Regina police have charged a 54-year-old driver alleged to have run into a pedestrian Saturday night. 

A 51-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle at about 8:36 p.m. CST Saturday, according to police. The woman was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening. 

Police said investigation revealed the pedestrian had been walking southbound across Victoria Avenue at Embury Street. A vehicle in the left eastbound land of Victoria Avenue stopped for the woman, while a vehicle in the right lane didn't stop and struck her, police said. 

The 54-year-old driver stayed at the scene is now charged with passing a vehicle that was stopped for a pedestrian. Police have not released the driver's name or gender. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

