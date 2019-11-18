Driver charged after allegedly hitting pedestrian in Regina Saturday night

Regina police have charged a 54-year-old driver alleged to have run into a pedestrian Saturday night.

A 51-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle at about 8:36 p.m. CST Saturday, according to police. The woman was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police said investigation revealed the pedestrian had been walking southbound across Victoria Avenue at Embury Street. A vehicle in the left eastbound land of Victoria Avenue stopped for the woman, while a vehicle in the right lane didn't stop and struck her, police said.

The 54-year-old driver stayed at the scene is now charged with passing a vehicle that was stopped for a pedestrian. Police have not released the driver's name or gender.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.