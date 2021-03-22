Regina's drive-thru vaccine clinic now open to anyone 58 and older

The Regina drive-thru immunization clinic is now open for anyone 58 years of age and older.

Anyone in this category can get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The drive-thru site is located on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association and open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. CST and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The wait time and current eligibility for the Regina clinic can be found here.

Wait times are updated hourly from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Information can also be found on your radio at 107.5 FM.

Anyone 67 and older can book a vaccine appointment online 24/7 here by using their health card or can call 1-833-727-5829 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.