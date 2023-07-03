Regina takes first steps to allow drinking in 12 city parks

Regina is the first Saskatchewan city to make the move, under new provincial legislation. The mayor of Saskatoon has said it's not a priority for his city right now. As CBC's Adam Hunter reports, Regina has left the two most well known city parks off the list.

Regina is one step closer to allowing people to drink alcohol in a limited number of city parks.

The city's executive committee approved the policy changes on Wednesday in a tight 6-4 vote, despite vocal concerns from multiple councillors.

People in support of the changes urged their fellow council members to treat the residents of Regina like adults, rather than assuming that people will act recklessly.

"There's nothing wrong with a little bit of responsible fun," said Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins.

The proposed Alcohol in Parks Program still needs to be approved by city council at its next meeting on July 12.

In May, the province gave municipal governments the power to designate outdoor public places for alcohol consumption.

However, there's been very little movement from municipal governments across the province on the policy and Regina's vote makes it among the first to seriously consider the change.

City administration has recommended the 12 city parks where drinking would be allowed: Central Park, Grassick Park, Hopson Park, Horizon Station Park, Kiwanis Park, Lakewood Park, Les Sherman Park, QE Jubilee Park, Regent Park, Rotary Park, Stewart Russell Park and Tutor Park.

These are the 12 parks that could become designated public spaces where people can consume alcohol. (CBC News)

There is at least one park in each of the city's 10 wards.

However, if councillors have concerns about specific parks, they will be allowed to propose alternatives to the city manager. They'll have to submit that alternative by 4:30 p.m. CST Thursday to ensure it can be incorporated into the recommendations voted on by council next week.

On Wednesday, city staff confirmed that any additional parks added to that list would need to be approved by council as it would require an amendment to the city's bylaws.

Safety concerns

Ward 5 Coun. John Findura and Ward 7 Coun. Terina Nelson voiced concerns around the possible risk of introducing drinking into the city's parks.

Findura stressed to his fellow councillors that just because the province allows Regina to do something, doesn't mean the city has to do it.

The councillor said he's received texts and calls about this subject, especially around the "safety of children."

City manager Niki Anderson said that these changes would be essentially legalizing something that already occurs in the city's parks.

Anderson said concerns around safety would be addressed through existing provincial laws enforced by the Regina Police Service. Those include public intoxication, public consumption of alcohol outside of permitted areas and underage drinking.

WATCH| Public park drinking no longer a priority for municipalities

Public park drinking no longer a priority for municipalities Duration 2:24 A pandemic push to allow drinking of alcohol in outdoor public places has lost momentum.

In a statement, the Regina Police Service said it's too early to say how the proposed changes could affect the delivery of its services.

"We will respond to public concerns and calls for service, as always," the service wrote. "Police will continue to work with the city to ensure public safety and enjoyment of public spaces."

Concerns about costs

At least three councillors who voted against the proposal said they had concerns about the cost of the new program. The price tag has been estimated to be around $27,000.

The one-time cost would be used for installing signs and additional recycling and waste bins in the designated parks. That money would come from the city's 2023 operating budget.

During the development of this bylaw proposal, city workers consulted with the Regina Police Service, Provincial Capital Commission, Regina Exhibition Association Limited, Downtown and Warehouse Business Improvement Districts and school boards.

Anderson said the stakeholders they spoke with were in favour of a careful roll out and implementation.

As part of its evaluation process, the city determined that alcohol should still be banned from Victoria Park, Confederation Park and parks that are close to schools or recreational facilities.

Decision on Wascana Park yet to be made

Wascana Park is not included in the city's proposal because the space falls under the jurisdiction of the Provincial Capital Commission, rather than the city.

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Government Relations said there's no timeline on when the Provincial Capital Commission's board could consider a bylaw that allows alcohol consumption in the park.

The decision will likely come as part of the Wascana Centre Master Plan, which is undergoing public consultations.

The spokesperson stressed that the Provincial Capital Commission would work with the City of Regina before any changes are implemented.