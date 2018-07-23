Oshoowa Doorn's race down a B.C. mountain came to an abrupt end when the longboard he was riding hit a pothole.

"My board stopped and I didn't," said Doorn.

The Regina downhill longboarder was competing in the quarter-finals of the Sullivan Challenge longboard race in Kimberly, B.C. The fall took a chip out of his helmet, left his elbow and hip swollen and eliminated him from the competition.

Doorn said he was happy with his result, even though it ended with him on the pavement.

"I made it to the quarter-finals and I'm pretty stoked about that. I've only been skating for three years and some of those guys have been for nine plus years," he said.

Doorn said he was introduced to the competitive race scene during a chance encounter with another rider at a parkade in Regina. He started riding with other area longboard racers.

Soon the group began travelling together to British Columbia. Doorn learned how to ride down mountains. Now he reaches speeds of more than 80 km/h.

Oshoowa Doorn says he always wears a full-face hemet when longboarding downhill. (submitted by Oshoowa Doorn)

Doorn said he fell in love with the sport because it quiets his mind.

"I like that it forces you to live in the moment. You can't focus on anything else other than speeding down a hill," said Doorn.

His crash in Kimberly wasn't his worst. He's bruised his pelvis in the past.

Despite the risks, he said safety is important to the sport. For example, longboarders have embraced helmets.

"No helmet, no respect," said Doorn.

Doorn also wears a full leather suit, a spine protector and pads on his elbows and knees for races.

Oshoowa Doorn got his start by longboarding downhill in Regina and the Qu'appelle Valley. (submitted by Oshoowa Doorn)

The hardest part about learning to longboard is getting used to the speed, according to Doorn. The world record is currently 146.73 km/h.

"People struggle with the confidence of knowing you'll be OK, if you make it down this hill," said Doorn.

He said he is trying to grow the sport in Saskatchewan, even though the province isn't known for it's hills. Doorn said the Qu'appelle Valley and Cypress Hills are great locations for beginners.

He said the sport has been growing internationally. His goal is to make it as a profession.

"Hopefully, while I'm still in the sport, it becomes an Olympic sport," says Doorn.

"I love it so much, being on the road and going out to these amazing hills and hanging out with these amazing people."