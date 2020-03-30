Regina doctor reminding people to keep distance even when outside

A Regina family doctor is raising concerns after seeing neighbourhood children playing outside.

Carla Holinaty lives in the east end of Regina. The mother of two had to have a tough conversation with her son after he saw neighbouring kids playing.

Holinaty said almost every kid on the block was outside riding bikes, running around and playing hide-and-seek.

"They obviously desperately wanted to go outside and play with them. And I had to tell them that that wasn't something that was safe for what we could do right now just with the restriction on social gatherings to help prevent the spread of COVID," Holinaty said.

Holinaty said her son stayed perched up on the window sill, sadly watching the other children play.

"It's heartbreaking," she said. "As a parent you're little people are your whole world and you want to do everything that you can to make them happy. But sometimes being safe has to trump being happy."

When the neighbourhood kids ignore social distancing and your kid desperately wants to play with them. If we all follow the rules, I don’t have to be the bad guy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SocialDistancing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SocialDistancing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Sask?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19Sask</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlattenTheCurve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlattenTheCurve</a> <a href="https://t.co/iN1HQRbXoi">pic.twitter.com/iN1HQRbXoi</a> —@Carlainsask

Holinaty said people are slowly starting to take COVID-19 seriously, but still not as much as they should be.

"I think that there's an awful lot of people still who are having trouble seeing why it's so important and why that but social distancing or that physical distancing piece really does save lives," she said.

Saskatoon residents should spread out: mayor

In Saskatoon, Mayor Charlie Clark voiced a similar concern. Clark said people have been great at practicing physical distancing, but too many going to one spot can make it difficult. Clark said he's aware of many people heading to the Weir or Meewasin Park.

"That can be narrow in parts and create some challenges if everybody who gets out for a walk decides to go to the same place," Clark said. "The most effective way that we can achieve that physical distancing on those walks is if people spread out and don't all go to the same place."

Dear <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saskatoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saskatoon</a>, if you are getting out for a walk today, please spread out through the whole city! We have so many large park spaces with lots of room, and nice neighbourhood streets. Ie. <a href="https://twitter.com/Meewasin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Meewasin</a> trail is beautiful but if everyone goes there physical distancing becomes tough! —@charlieclarkyxe

Clark said the city has already closed down the CP train bridge and is looking at dog parks.

"We're just trying to learn and adapt as we go and give the public clear ideas about how they can best achieve this physical distancing at this time," he said.

"We're trying to balance the mental health of our residents and the ability to get outside in the spring. It's a time where we can refresh and rejuvenate — with the really important need to keep physical distancing."

People should parks around the city or in their own neighbourhood and remember to not travel in large groups, Clark said.

Concerns over amount of walkers at Wascana Park

A Regina woman is voicing similar concerns on social media about Regina's Wascana Park.

"We have had some beautiful weather and folks are maybe going a little stir crazy and wanting to get out. So I understand that everyone's out walking," said Leasa Gibbons.

"We're all drawn to great community spaces like Wascana Park and I think the challenge right now is that it's really important that we practice physical distancing."

Signs around Wascana Park remind people to socially distance themselves from others. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Gibbons hopes the Wascana Park Authority will close down the roads running through the park to allow for pedestrian traffic to keep the recommended distance — similar to what's happening near New York parks, she said.

"That might deter some folks from driving down and walking which is unfortunate, but in these times I think we have to be very, very aware of the situation," she said. "It would be great if folks took that extra time and just were a little more thoughtful about their distance."

CBC Saskatchewan has contacted the Provincial Capital Commission — which runs the Wascana Park Authority — for comment.

Holinaty said people need to follow the guidelines.

"If you're out for a walk with your neighbour and somebody covers their sneezes there's still a potential that you're going to be exposed to COVID germs," Holinaty said. "Not all people who are infected are symptomatic and that's what we're trying to stop with that physical distancing piece."

Carla Holinaty said her family gets outside when it's safe and goes for bike rides in the afternoon and evenings. (Submitted by Carla Holinaty)

Holinaty said anyone with children should have an honest and open conversation with them.

"Kids are often smarter and more capable of understanding and adapting than we give them credit for," Holinaty said.

"Kids understand germs so you can talk about germs and that right now there is a germ that's really really serious and that we're doing our best to try and stop from infecting everybody that we know."