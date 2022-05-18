Former Regina doctor accused of sexual assault found not guilty

A former Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting five women has been found not guilty of all charges.

There was silence in the courtroom at Regina Court of Queen's Bench Wednesday as Justice Brian Scherman read his decision.

The trial began in January and included testimony from five women, as well as Ukabam, who said during the trial he was shocked about the accusations.

The Crown alleged the former gastroenterologist sexually assaulted five patients during medical exams between 2010 and 2017.

The defence questioned the reliability of the five women's testimonies.

The retired doctor walked out of the courthouse Wednesday surrounded by members of his family.

"I'm so glad that finally, I've got justice," said Ukabam outside the courthouse.

Ukabam said this trial has been "devastating" for his family over the past five years.

Due to a publication ban the women cannot be identified.

More to come.