Regina doctor arrested on charges of sexual assault, interference; 2 alleged victims were minors

A Regina doctor is facing multiple charges after an investigation into reports of sexual assault and sexual interference during his practice.

Regina police say these alleged incidents happened to three female victims, two of whom were minors, and began as early as 2007.

Regina resident Dr. El-fellani Mohammed, 65, was arrested on Friday.

He is charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years old, sexual assault and sexual interference.

Mohammed, an endocrinologist, was released with conditions and will make his first appearance on the charges in provincial court Aug. 4.

Unprofessional conduct

Mohammed has faced discipline before for behaviour and alleged behaviour at work.

In 2019, Mohammed was found guilty of unprofessional conduct by the discipline hearing committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan.

The findings involved two female complainants and included inappropriate stethoscope examinations, inappropriate touching and asking inappropriate personal questions.

Mohammed was reprimanded, suspended, directed to take courses in professional boundaries and ethics, required to have a female practice monitor present for any in-person professional encounter with a female patient, and required to pay the costs of the investigation and hearing.

According to the college's decision, Mohammed put his hand, with a stethoscope, down the front of a female patient's shirt on July 19, 2016, and placed his hand near her breast.

Similar behaviour also occurred with the same patient on or around Aug. 18 of that year, the college's decision says.

The college says on that date, Mohammed put his arm around the woman's lower back and hip, and touched her buttocks.

The statement also says that that month he engaged in similar behaviour with a second patient, including reaching under her shirt to place a stethoscope on her breast, and touching the patient "in inappropriate places and/or for extended times."

He was also accused of engaging in inappropriate conversation with that patient, including asking if he could visit her at her work.

Other investigations pending

There are also other accusations of unprofessional conduct that have results still pending.

On Jan. 23, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan began investigating Mohammed over six cases of unprofessional conduct. The matter is still pending.

It is not yet known if any of the college's pending cases are related to Mohammed's Friday arrest.

In the documents laying out the college's allegations, Mohammed was accused with, among other things, placing his hand, with a stethoscope, down the front of female patients' shirts and placing his hand near their breasts. The college says Mohammed did not provide explanation or a request for consent.

The doctor is also accused by the college with taking photos of a patient without a request for consent or an explanation. He also did not document having taken the photos, nor did he include the photos in his medical records.

The other pending case from the college is from June 2019.

Mohammed is accused of unprofessional conduct relating to a breast examination conducted on a female patient in 2007. The allegations include performing an inappropriate examination, failing to leave the room while the patient disrobed and failing to provide a sheet or other covering.