Battery Depot fire in Regina deliberately set, investigators say

A fire in Regina that shutdown several streets and destroyed part of a building Tuesday was deliberately set, fire investigators say.

Firefighters spent several hours early Tuesday morning putting out a fire at the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) car care centre in Regina, located at the Battery Depot on Dewdney Avenue.

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) investigators have since determined that the fire, which occurred on the north side of the building, was set intentionally, according to a news release issued by the City of Regina Wednesday.

The release did not offer more specifics, except that the RFPS is working with local police on the matter.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, CAA said in a separate news release Tuesday.

The northeast corner of its care centre was heavily damaged and is being demolished as a result, CAA said. The rest of the building sustained water and smoke damage.

The centre will be closed until further notice, CAA said.