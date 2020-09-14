Regina Police investigating 2 deaths

Regina police are investigating two recent deaths in the city. Neither appears to be criminal in nature, according to police.

The first man was discovered on the north shore of Wascana Lake on Sunday around 11:18 a.m. CST. Police say the person who called them was in a watercraft on the lake, "with a view of the shoreline not available to pedestrians or other recreational users of the park."

Police arrived and confirmed the man was dead. His next of kin have been notified and police aren't releasing his name. At this point, his death does not appear to be criminal in nature.

The second man was discovered Monday morning near Sixth Avenue and Park Street by the CP tracks in that area. He was found by rail employees, who tried unsuccessfully to rouse him. EMS pronounced him dead shortly thereafter.

The coroner does not believe this man's death is criminal in nature, police said. An autopsy has been ordered.

Anyone with information in either of these cases is asked to call Regina police at (306)777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.