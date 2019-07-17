Skip to Main Content
Death of man found outside Regina home not criminal: police
Regina police say the death of a man whose body was found outside of a home on the 1300 block of Garnet Street last week is not a criminal matter.

A man's as-of-yet unexplained death is not criminal in nature, Regina police say. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Police received calls about a man in distress on the 1300 block of Garnet Street on July 9, according to a news release.

The man was dead when officers arrived. Police announced on Wednesday that his death was not criminal in nature.

The man's next-of-kin has been notified and his name will not be released, police said.

The coroner will continue working to determine a cause of death.

