Death of man found outside Regina home not criminal: police

Regina police say the death of a man who died outside of a North Central home was not nefarious.

Police received calls about a man in distress on the 1300 block of Garnet Street on July 9, according to a news release.

The man was dead when officers arrived. Police announced on Wednesday that his death was not criminal in nature.

The man's next-of-kin has been notified and his name will not be released, police said.

The coroner will continue working to determine a cause of death.