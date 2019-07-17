Death of man found outside Regina home not criminal: police
Regina police say the death of a man whose body was found outside of a home on the 1300 block of Garnet Street last week is not a criminal matter.
Man was found July 9 outside of home on 1300 block of Garnet Street
Regina police say the death of a man who died outside of a North Central home was not nefarious.
Police received calls about a man in distress on the 1300 block of Garnet Street on July 9, according to a news release.
The man was dead when officers arrived. Police announced on Wednesday that his death was not criminal in nature.
The man's next-of-kin has been notified and his name will not be released, police said.
The coroner will continue working to determine a cause of death.