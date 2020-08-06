Regina mom accused in death of toddler appears in court

A woman charged in the death of her 18-month-old boy made her first appearance in a Regina court today.

Chelsea Rae Whitby, 24, has been charged with manslaughter.

Whitby's lawyer says she maintains her innocence.

He also said Whitby has been released pending her next court appearance. Court officials said that will be Sept. 15.

Police were called on June 10 to the 3200 block of Arens Road E. with a report of a hurt toddler. The boy was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. Police later deemed his death a homicide.

Whitby was arrested south of Winnipeg on Tuesday.

