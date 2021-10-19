Regina police investigation underway after man found dead in North Central home

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a man at a home in the city's North Central neighbourhood.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a house in the 1000 block of Angus Street where they found a man deceased inside, police said in a news release.

The scene was soon secured and a coroner, along with additional police resources, were called in to help investigate.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.