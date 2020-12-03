Death investigation in Regina turns into homicide case

The Regina Police Service, working in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, now confirms that a death investigation is now a homicide investigation.

The 24 year-old victim is Regina's ninth homicide victim of the year.

Regina police officers were sent to the 1700 block of Ottawa Street on Wednesday morning after a report of a deceased person. The police found the dead body of a woman. Further investigation has confirmed that death was a homicide.

The deceased has been identified as 24 year-old Peri Redwood, and her next of kin have been notified of her death.

Regina Police Service Major Crimes, assisted by the Coroners Service, will continue with this investigation. Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).